Parents charged after 7-year-old accidentally shoots herself, deputies say

The parents of a 7-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself in the chest in Oconee County are facing charges. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – The parents of a 7-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself in the chest last month are now facing charges, according to officials.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said Tyler Smith and Amy Smith have been charged with unlawful neglect.

The investigation began when deputies were called to a home on July 14 in reference to the accidental shooting. Deputies found the girl with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. A handgun was secured at the scene.

The child was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital where she underwent several surgeries and remained in the ICU following the shooting.

The Smiths are facing charges because they left the loaded firearm within reach of four children at the home, according to arrest warrants.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Lowe Richlands
Aaron Lowe dismissed from Richlands girls basketball program
Angelia Dotson's mugshot
McDowell County woman facing 2nd degree murder charge
A building that for years sparked the interest of locals passing by is now on the market.
Historic Raleigh County building goes up for sale
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Carol Miller said this job is the best part of her day.
Chick-fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99

Latest News

FILE - Morgan Geyser is escorted out of the courtroom following her sentencing on Feb. 1, 2018,...
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
fake check
Scammers target students searching for scholarships and grants
Scammers target students searching for scholarships and grants
Red Lobster said it discovered a second orange lobster which are said to be rare – about one...
Red Lobster saves 2nd rare orange lobster in a month
Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly $50 million to parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook...
What’s next for Alex Jones after $49M Sandy Hook verdict?