New trails are available at the Gardener Center in Princeton.

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -

A set of new hiking trails are now open at the Gardner Center in Princeton.

The system of trails is about two miles long in total, and the longest of them -- the Laurel Trail -- clocks in at about a mile and takes you over a gorge.

In addition to walking through the beautiful woodlands there are also other fun things such as: labels on different tree species, a picnic area, and coming soon -- a disk golf course.

The trails are free and open to the public from around 7:30 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday, and nine-to-six on the weekends.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.