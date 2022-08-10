New Day Recovery initiative helps those on the road to recovery

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Amanda’s Closet is being put on by New Day Recovery sites across Southwest Virginia. The Tazewell County location is beginning to collect things like clothing and other basic necessities for their clients to re-integrate into society. The collection drive started about a month ago. It’s focused on helping people who want to help themselves.

“It’s a resource for our clients and really for anyone in the community that’s in need of clothes, toiletries, shoes. Anything that we can collect that might help people,” said Behavioral Health Care Manager, Erin Keene.

Keene says it’s more than clothing and personal hygiene products. New day needs storage space for the things they’re gathering.

“We have a lot of clothes right now but we need racks really bad. We have a lot of clothes but we don’t have anywhere to put them and shelves like this would be helpful as well if anybody has those they want to donate,” said Keene.

When those recovering come out of Amanda’s Closet, the things they’ve received will help fight the stigma haunting them. It goes a long way to keep them on the right path according to those working with new day.

“I feel like their biggest struggle is the stigma that they face. People tend to not give them opportunities and not understanding that they are trying as hard as they can. People really are just wanting help and that’s what we’re here to provide is help and support for them and the ways to help them are to live a sober life,” said Behavioral Health Supervisor, Ami Deel-Sanders.

Anybody interested in donating to the center can drop supplies off at their Tazewell location Monday through Thursday. You can reach the New Day Recovery Centers at 276-496-4492.

