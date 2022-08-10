Married deputies hit by car driven by another off-duty deputy

Two deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured after they were hit by an off-duty Campbell County deputy Monday night.
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple, both Tennessee deputies, were off-duty when they were struck and injured by a pickup truck driven by an off-duty deputy from another county.

David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner, both deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, were involved in a crash Aug. 1 with a Campbell County deputy, according to ACSO officials.

The Shoffners were fixing a chain on their motorbike while off-duty when Campbell County Deputy Raymund C. Surber, also off-duty, hit them both, as well as the bike, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol obtained by WVLT News.

Nicole Shoffner suffered “a small fracture in her hip and a lot of road rash,” according to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend. Due to her injuries, she can’t walk without assistance or stand without pain.

Lucas Shoffner is credited with saving his wife’s life by “shoving her to the side.” He took most of the vehicle strike and was rendered unconscious, according to the GoFundMe.

He was hospitalized in the trauma intensive care unit and diagnosed with “a brain bleed, a fractured skull, multiple facial fractures and... a blood clot in his main artery in his neck.” Doctors intubated him and put in a central line, as well as a “bolt” in his skull to help relieve intracranial pressure.

“Our guy is still fighting, and we are fighting alongside him! Please keep the support and the prayers coming,” said a post on the GoFundMe page.

The Shoffners were both members of the U.S. Army, according to the GoFundMe.

Surber was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and was not wearing his seat belt. He was not injured in the crash.

Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of their deputies was involved.

“Please join us in praying for everyone involved and for the full recovery of those who were injured,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Lowe Richlands
Aaron Lowe dismissed from Richlands girls basketball program
Angelia Dotson's mugshot
McDowell County woman facing 2nd degree murder charge
A building that for years sparked the interest of locals passing by is now on the market.
Historic Raleigh County building goes up for sale
Carol Miller said this job is the best part of her day.
Chick-fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims

Latest News

FILE - Author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, who is best known for the 1978 classic The...
‘The Snowman’ children’s author Raymond Briggs dies at 88
A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill.,...
US inflation will likely stay high even as gas prices fall
Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.
Army: 2 soldiers dead in weather-related incident in north Georgia
FILE - Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA basketball star Kobe...
Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit to be heard by LA jury
Residents of Siversk, Ukraine, face the threat of death daily as fighting continues.
Despite danger, Ukrainians remain in last town standing in Donbas region