Man accused of abducting 14-year-old girl across state lines

Thomas Grossman III, 47, of Tampa, Florida, faces charges in connection with the abduction of a...
Thomas Grossman III, 47, of Tampa, Florida, faces charges in connection with the abduction of a 14-year-girl across state lines.(WVRJA)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Florida is accused of abducting a 14-year-old girl in Pennsylvania on Wednesday and attempting to take her back to Florida, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

Thomas Edward Grossman III, 47, of Tampa, was arrested in central West Virginia and is charged with abduction of a person.

Deputies say Grossman was on his way back to Florida with the girl when deputies and officers with the Summersville Police Department and West Virginia State Police stopped them in Nicholas County.

According to a sheriff’s department news release, the girl is from Pennsylvania.

The investigation is being handled by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

Grossman was taken to Central Regional Jail. His bond is $500,000 cash.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Lowe Richlands
Aaron Lowe dismissed from Richlands girls basketball program
The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs
Christmas movie filmed at Greenbrier Resort creates positive ripple effect for local towns, businesses
ATV Crash
One injured after ATV crash in Mercer County
Angelia Dotson's mugshot
McDowell County woman facing 2nd degree murder charge
A building that for years sparked the interest of locals passing by is now on the market.
Historic Raleigh County building goes up for sale

Latest News

Teacher facing sexual abuse charges appears in court
Teacher facing charges of sexual abuse appears in court
Man pumping gas
AAA says gas prices should continue to dip if supply stays high and demand remains low
Applicants can expect on the spot interviews
Princeton based cementing company holds hiring event.
Tamarack Sock Hoppin Car Show scheduled for Saturday
Tamarack Sock Hoppin Car Show slated for Saturday
Oak Hill McDonald's
Oak Hill McDonald’s remodel highlights transformed dining experience