Land of former school sites put up for auction

Real estate auction sign at old Memorial Primary School site
Real estate auction sign at old Memorial Primary School site(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two sites of former schools in Bluefield were put up for auction today. Memorial Primary and Whitethorn Elementary schools were torn down and merged into the new Bluefield Primary School. Now the land is set for new developments. The land combined is nearly two and half acres.

Mercer County Schools is in charge of having the land auctioned off. They said having all the debris and asbestos taken off of the property was not cheap and having the land auctioned off will hopefully recoup some funds.

“We’re hoping that maybe a great business could come into this area. I know there’s a housing shortage in our area so that’s what we’re hoping for as well. With the growth of both universities and WVU Medicine buying hospitals. Our hope is that it will continue to help grow the community,” said Leslie Wellman, the Director of Purchasing for Mercer County Schools.

The Whitethorn land sold for $20,000 and the Memorial plot sold for $19,500.

