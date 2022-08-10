Helpful Harvest food bank forced to shutdown for a week due to food shortage
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - When “Helpful Harvest” opened its doors in 2020, it helped nearly 100 people put food on their tables. Director Lisa Davis said this year, their numbers are trending upward. More than 400 people have come in seeking assistance with filling their cupboards.
Davis adds the reason many people are showing up to Helpful Harvest is the rising prices in the grocery store. If you add that to the jump in fuel prices, just getting to the store is pricey. When some people get to the stores their food budget has taken a big hit.
The rise in people in need has caused an overdraft in the Helpful Harvest food banks. The increasing demand for food is causing Helpful Harvest to shut down for 1 week. It is the first time the non-profit has had to temporarily close its doors since it was established in 2020.
Helpful Harvest has another problem on its plate. The government is delivering less food per shipment.
The biggest worry for the volunteers is turning away those in need if the upward trend of those who need groceries continues to rise.
