Heavy rain may lead to flooding today

A FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE ENTIRE REGION FROM NOON UNTIL LATE TONIGHT. FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE TODAY. STAY WEATHER AWARE!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today, mainly this afternoon and evening. Some storms may contain heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flooding this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Overnight, showers and storms will continue to push through our area. Heavy rain could lead to some localized flooding issues once again tonight. Temperatures will be in the 60s for most.

We’ll stay unsettled throughout the morning hours tomorrow, but drier air will move in for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top off in the 70s for most.

Dry conditions are expected for our Friday and into the weekend as a cold front moves away from our area. We’ll also have below average temperatures for a change with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

