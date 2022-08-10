Christmas movie filmed at Greenbrier Resort creates positive ripple effect for local towns, businesses

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Filming for a Christmas movie recently took place at America’s Resort, also known as The Greenbrier.

Valerie Pritt, Communications Manager for the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), may be a little biased, but her county comes to mind as the ideal backdrop, especially for such a project.

“The Greenbrier Valley is perfect for that setup, and, especially, with The Greenbrier as the backdrop for Christmas. I think it always piques curiosity in people,” Pritt shared. “There’s so much going on within this county that, you know, you can come for one thing and stay for many.”

When visitors stop at the Greenbrier County CVB, they are asking about the recent film project. And just down the road in Lewisburg, those with the Greenbrier Valley Theatre say the recent attention is helping their cause as well.

“Anytime that you are encouraging or producing more art in an area, that just really puts a spotlight on the area, which is great for people just learning that we’re here, learning that you can bring your talents to somewhere that maybe you didn’t think your talents would be utilized or recognized or be able to be expressed,” said Josh Lapping, Marketing and Communications Director for the theatre.

“So, really, it’s a great opportunity for not only us but, really, just the whole community...”

WVVA did reach out to the Greenbrier, who says they are not able to speak about the film at this time but as details of the movie emerge, those in the Greenbrier Valley say they hope it will create more opportunities for a national spotlight.

“We are always looking for that,” Pritt explained. “We are always wanting to invite people in, have them experience the Greenbrier Valley, and just see what we have here.”

Pritt says it’s nice to see her home viewed and displayed in a positive way as, she believes, West Virginia is one of America’s “unexpected gems.”

