Bluefield State University holds Fan Fest ahead of fall season.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

A chance to meet the athletes of Bluefield State University is right around the corner

The school’s annual Fan Fest is set for this Saturday at Chicory Square in Bluefield from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Previously the event was held at the school’s Student Union building, but this year the department wanted to get more involved with the community.

It will serve as an introduction to fall sports like football and soccer, while also giving the athletes a chance to bond with the community.

While the meet-and-greet will be the main event, there will also be free food, games and live music.

The meet and greet will begin with an introduction to the athletes around 2 PM.

