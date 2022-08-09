We’ll stay unsettled through midweek

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible once again today, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Any storms that do fire up could produce some heavy rain which could result in some localized flooding issues. Temperatures will be mild again this afternoon with highs in the 80s for most.

We’ll hold on to the chance for showers and storms overnight as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will remain mild in the 60s for most.

Our best chance of rain will come tomorrow as that front slides through our region. Rounds of showers and storms will move through mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Once again, heavy rain could lead to some localized flooding issues tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to top off in the 70s and low 80s.

Some leftover rain and storms are expected on Thursday morning, but we should start to dry up during the afternoon hours. We’ll also see a drop in temperatures and humidity as well. Highs will be in the 70s for most on Thursday.

Dry conditions are expected on Friday and into the weekend. We’ll also have some refreshing air move in with highs in the 70s and comfortable dewpoints in the 40s and 50s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

