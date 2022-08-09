We’ll stay unsettled through midweek

Heavy downpours could result in localized flooding issues today-Thursday morning
A cold front will keep us unsettled with rounds of rain and storms through midweek.
A cold front will keep us unsettled with rounds of rain and storms through midweek.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible once again today, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Any storms that do fire up could produce some heavy rain which could result in some localized flooding issues. Temperatures will be mild again this afternoon with highs in the 80s for most.

Scattered showers and storms are possible once again this afternoon and evening.
Scattered showers and storms are possible once again this afternoon and evening.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll hold on to the chance for showers and storms overnight as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will remain mild in the 60s for most.

Scattered showers and storms are possible at times tonight.
Scattered showers and storms are possible at times tonight.(WVVA WEATHER)

Our best chance of rain will come tomorrow as that front slides through our region. Rounds of showers and storms will move through mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Once again, heavy rain could lead to some localized flooding issues tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to top off in the 70s and low 80s.

Rain and storms will push through our area tomorrow, mainly during the afternoon and evening...
Rain and storms will push through our area tomorrow, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.(WVVA WEATHER)
Some storms could produce heavy rainfall which may result in some localized flooding issued...
Some storms could produce heavy rainfall which may result in some localized flooding issued tomorrow.(WVVA WEATHER)

Some leftover rain and storms are expected on Thursday morning, but we should start to dry up during the afternoon hours. We’ll also see a drop in temperatures and humidity as well. Highs will be in the 70s for most on Thursday.

A cold front will bring a sharp drop in dewpoints which will make for much more comfortable...
A cold front will bring a sharp drop in dewpoints which will make for much more comfortable conditions.(WVVA WEATHER)

Dry conditions are expected on Friday and into the weekend. We’ll also have some refreshing air move in with highs in the 70s and comfortable dewpoints in the 40s and 50s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

