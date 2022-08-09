VSP seeking help in identifying individuals in ATM thefts

ATM Thefts
ATM Thefts(Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office, is asking for help in identifying the individuals responsible for destroying bank ATMs in Dickenson and Buchanan counties.

The first incident happened early Saturday, July 30. The ATM in the drive-thru lane of the New Peoples Bank in the Town of Haysi was destroyed, but no cash was taken.

The second incident happened early Monday morning. Using the same tactics, the ATM at the New Peoples Bank on Route 460 in the Town of Grundy was destroyed and robbed.

A dark-colored, 2018-2022 Toyota Camry with Florida plates was involved in the Haysi ATM robbery. An F-250 pickup truck was also involved in both incidents.

At this time, it appears both incidents were done by the same three people.

Anyone with information about either ATM robbery is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

