Storms with occasionally heavy rain likely into Wednesday

Rain chances gradually rise overnight and into midweek
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
A nearly stationary but weak boundary across the region will keep us unsettled tonight and into Wednesday. Not everyone will see rain this evening, but a few isolated showers/storms are possible, both before and after sundown through the overnight hours.

We’ll otherwise see increasing clouds and some fog with low temps in the 60s and low 70s. Severe weather chances are looking nil tonight and tomorrow, but locally heavy rainfall/slow moving storms could lead to isolated flooding issues in the coming days.

Wednesday will bring partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and low 80s, and scattered showers and thunderstorms with more occasionally heavy rain throughout the day. Rain will be on and off into Wednesday night and early Thursday for a while as well. Low temps Wednesday night will again hover in the 60s for most, and areas of fog will also be possible.

Thursday will again start with some hit-or-miss showers/storms, but drier air should move in by the evening hours. Thursday night will be cooler and the humidity will begin to drop. Lows Thursday night will fall into the mid 50s-low 60s.

We look to have a very RERESHING END to the week in store, with highs on Friday in the upper 60s-mid 70s, and low temps in the 40s and 50s! We won’t be as muggy either!

