Mercer County Commission receives 2nd half of American Rescue Plan funding

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Commission has officially received its 2nd half of more than $11 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Funding.

On Tuesday, local organizations gathered in the commission’s chambers. All in attendance made their case to receive a portion of the American Rescue Plan funding. Mercer County Commissioner, Greg Puckett, said there are many items on the agenda being considered for funding.

Non-profits were also among the organizations that qualify for funding. The Mercer County-based food bank “Helpful Harvest” was allocated $260,000 to buy their building.

Director of Helpful Harvest, Lisa Davis, said the allotment of funds was time sensitive because that building is on the verge of being sold.

Puckett said the commission has only spent a fraction of the more than $11 million dollars in ARPA money received. Their hope is to spend the remaining funds as smart as possible to receive meaningful returns on their investment.

The Mercer County Commission has until 2024 to allocate the funds, which must be spent by 2026.

