McDowell County woman facing 2nd degree murder charge

Angelia Dotson's mugshot
Angelia Dotson's mugshot(W.Va. State Police)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANTHER, W.Va. (WVVA) - A woman from Panther, W.Va. is facing charges for second degree murder and wanton endangerment.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WVVA, 53-year-old Angelia Dotson is facing those charges for allegedly shooting and killing a victim identified as Jeaninine Justice.

According to the criminal complaint, Dotson was “sitting in her vehicle in the driveway...crying and distraught due to a prior incident with her boyfriend.” Then, Dotson allegedly fired four shots from a handgun out of the window of her vehicle. The shooting happened at a residence in the 700 block of Panther Creek Road in Panther, W.Va.

Justice was struck by one round in the abdomen. She was then taken to a hospital by EMS and succumbed to her injuries.

W.Va. State Police are investigating the incident.

