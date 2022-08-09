Kia recalls sedans because plates in ceiling can come loose

The Kia logo is displayed in this photo from Aug. 16, 2014. Kia issued a recall for certain...
The Kia logo is displayed in this photo from Aug. 16, 2014. Kia issued a recall for certain 2012 and 2013 Optima sedan, reporting plates from the ceiling can come loose and fall.(James Case / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling nearly 260,000 older midsize cars in the U.S. because plates in the ceiling can come loose if the side curtain air bags inflate in a crash.

The recall covers certain 2012 and 2013 Optima sedans. The automaker says headliner plates on both sides of the cars may not be secured properly and could detach and hit drivers or passengers.

Kia says it has one report of a driver being hurt in a 2012 Optima.

Kia says in documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that dealers will put industrial-grade tape over the plates to help secure them.

Notification letters will be sent Sept. 26.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Carol Miller said this job is the best part of her day.
Chick-fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99
Leonard Dale Varner Jr. is set to serve at least 20 years in prison before being eligible for...
Former Fayette Co. teacher sentenced for felony sexual assault
A woman charged as an accomplice in the murder of a Fayette County teen has entered a guilty...
Woman accused of covering up Fayette County teen’s murder enters guilty plea

Latest News

The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records
Las Vegas-born Amelia Garcia has received her life-saving heart transplant, which her family...
2-month-old finds donor heart, transplant surgery successful
According the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Lynch was arrested Tuesday and taken to...
Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch accused of DUI in Las Vegas
A 9-year-old boy promotes his first published book he started during the pandemic.
9-year-old publishes book he started writing during pandemic
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Jury picked in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot