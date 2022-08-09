Charging bison injures deputy; animal’s owner found dead

Man killed, Ellsworth County deputy injured by charging bison
By KWCH Staff, Joe Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:26 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Authorities in Kansas say the owner of a bison was found gored to death the day after a sheriff’s deputy was injured by the animal.

KWCH reports that Ellsworth County 911 received a call around 9 a.m. Monday from the aunt of 56-year-old Scott Schroeder, of Bushton, who found her nephew dead in a pen. She said she thought that a bison had killed him.

He was the owner of more than 20 bison, according to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office.

Schroeder’s body was found in a row of trees north of K-4 highway and 5th Road. It was about 1/4 of a mile south of where an Ellsworth County deputy was injured by a bison Sunday night.

The deputy, who was not named, was trying to return the bison to a pasture near the highway when it suddenly charged and seriously injured him.

A Rice County deputy arrived at the scene of the attack as it occurred, and the bison was put down when it appeared that it was preparing to charge at the injured deputy.

The deputy underwent surgery Sunday night at Salina Regional Health Center and is in stable condition.

Authorities said the coroner’s preliminary cause of death, pending an autopsy, is that Schroeder had been gored by an animal. It is likely he was killed before the deputy was injured.

Both incidents are under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Carol Miller said this job is the best part of her day.
Chick-fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99
A woman charged as an accomplice in the murder of a Fayette County teen has entered a guilty...
Woman accused of covering up Fayette County teen’s murder enters guilty plea
Leonard Dale Varner Jr. is set to serve at least 20 years in prison before being eligible for...
Former Fayette Co. teacher sentenced for felony sexual assault

Latest News

A principal and athletic director of a Wisconsin high school get licensed to help with the bus...
Principal and athletic director step up to drive school buses
Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting...
3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Ukraine: Shelling hits town near Russian-held nuclear plant
GRAPHIC: Russia's war is taking a toll on Ukrainian children.
GRAPHIC: In Ukraine, children bear scars of war
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate