4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night

A 4-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car on an Indiana highway Monday morning. (Source: WFIE)
By WFIE staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A 4-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car on an Indiana highway Monday morning.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office identified the boy as Braxton Freeze of Princeton.

Sheriff Michael Wilder said Braxton was with his mom visiting her boyfriend. The three were staying at a nearby business when Braxton went outside around 4 a.m. while the two adults were asleep.

When Braxton’s mom woke up, she couldn’t find her son. Tragically, he had wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.

Officials said the driver of the car stopped, immediately called 911 and began CPR on Braxton.

Braxton was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The family of that child, the driver, to have to deal with that, and also all of the first responders on scene and that took the call this morning, it affects it impacts everyone that touches that incident,” WCSO Chief Deputy Paul Kruse said.

Officials said they don’t believe that alcohol or drugs were involved.

No charges have been filed so far, and the investigation is still ongoing.

