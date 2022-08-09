200-year-old tree explodes because of Oregon heat wave, expert says

The tree, estimated to be more than 200 years old, looked perfectly healthy, but seven days of...
The tree, estimated to be more than 200 years old, looked perfectly healthy, but seven days of temperatures at 95 degrees or above may have been the cause of it falling apart. (Source: KPTV)
By Marilyn Deutsch and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - During the seven-day heat wave in Portland, a huge branch of an oak tree broke and fell in the Eastmoreland neighborhood, taking down power lines with it. It looks like the heat may have caused the tree to explode.

The tree, estimated to be more than 200 years old, looked perfectly healthy, but seven days of temperatures at 95 degrees or above may have been the cause of the branch falling. The branch was estimated to weigh roughly 30,000 pounds.

No one was hurt and the property damage was minimal. But it was a healthy and regularly maintained tree.

The old oak had just gone through the longest heat wave on record in the Portland area.

That kind of heat is not healthy for people, but it’s also not healthy for even the oldest and most resilient trees.

Arborist Michael Jolliff told KPTV how intense heat can cause a tree to explode.

“That [heat] tends to cause thermal changes inside the tree in the wood tissues and also the buildup of gases inside the tree,” he said. “That can be explosive and sudden.”

Jolliff said these explosions happen in the big old trees, especially oaks, the kind loved for the shade they bring in the summer’s heat. He said the weight of these trees is also a factor.

“We have seen it in a sense explode because, under that amount of weight, you hear it. It’s very dynamic,” he said.

The aftermath looks like an explosion, too, as the tree spontaneously pulled itself apart.

In Powell Park last week, another huge branch came down. Jolliff said there was some rot there, but he also thinks heat and the massive tree’s weight played a part.

A warming climate could mean people will see more explosions in trees, he said.

“We’re going to continue to see it because of the way the heat is trending,” said Jolliff. “There isn’t any real precursor or warnings, and that’s the problem. No tree is perfectly safe.”

Jolliff said sometimes they can brace a tree’s possible failure points, but that is not foolproof.

The heritage tree survived more than 200 years and a slew of ice storms. But Portland’s heat may have been too much for one of Eastmoreland’s favorite old oaks.

The tree will have to be completely removed.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Carol Miller said this job is the best part of her day.
Chick-fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99
Leonard Dale Varner Jr. is set to serve at least 20 years in prison before being eligible for...
Former Fayette Co. teacher sentenced for felony sexual assault
A woman charged as an accomplice in the murder of a Fayette County teen has entered a guilty...
Woman accused of covering up Fayette County teen’s murder enters guilty plea

Latest News

According the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Lynch was arrested Tuesday and taken to...
Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch accused of DUI in Las Vegas
A 9-year-old boy promotes his first published book he started during the pandemic.
9-year-old publishes book he started writing during pandemic
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Jury picked in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Mass., center, charged with negligent homicide in...
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in 2019
Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a...
Albuquerque police detain suspect in killing of 4 Muslim men