2 Louisiana women receive state proclamations for their 107th birthdays

By KSLA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Two Louisana women were honored with a state proclamation and a special guest at their 107th birthdays on Monday.

Louisana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser made a special stop to visit Geneva Moore and Elvira Helaire-Davis, KSLA reported.

Born in the summer of 1915, both women are longtime residents of Shreveport and have lived through it all. It was the second year of World War I when they were born, Woodrow Wilson was president and Babe Ruth hit the first of his 714 Major League home runs.

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser awarded two longtime Shreveport, Louisiana, residents a...
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser awarded two longtime Shreveport, Louisiana, residents a state proclamation for their 107th birthdays.(KSLA)

“One hundred and seven, what they’ve seen in their lifetime, just the fact that they’re still in good shape at 107 is incredible,” Nungesser said.

Nungesser said their birthday celebration was one he couldn’t miss.

“A school teacher, and to know what they went through in their lifetime, back then, it’s just incredible,” he said. “And to be here and celebrate 107 years, I had to be here.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Carol Miller said this job is the best part of her day.
Chick-fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99
Leonard Dale Varner Jr. is set to serve at least 20 years in prison before being eligible for...
Former Fayette Co. teacher sentenced for felony sexual assault
A woman charged as an accomplice in the murder of a Fayette County teen has entered a guilty...
Woman accused of covering up Fayette County teen’s murder enters guilty plea

Latest News

According the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Lynch was arrested Tuesday and taken to...
Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch accused of DUI in Las Vegas
A 9-year-old boy promotes his first published book he started during the pandemic.
9-year-old publishes book he started writing during pandemic
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Jury picked in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Mass., center, charged with negligent homicide in...
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in 2019
Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a...
Albuquerque police detain suspect in killing of 4 Muslim men