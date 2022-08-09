10 children, 2 adults taken to hospital after crash splits truck in 2

Police said the truck was 'literally split in two.'
By Natasha Leland and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A dozen people were taken to the hospital in Indiana Monday night after a crash that split a pickup truck in two pieces, police said.

According to WPTA, officials said they believe the 65-year-old driver of a pickup truck crossed an intersection without stopping.

A large passenger van, driven by a 41-year-old woman carrying 10 children, crashed into the side of the truck.

Police said the children involved were between the ages of 6 months and 15 years. They were all wearing seat belts and only had minor injuries.

Authorities said they believe alcohol played a role in the crash, and police said the truck driver would not cooperate with the investigation.

At this time, no charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

