Woman accused of covering up Fayette County teen’s murder enters guilty plea

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A woman charged as an accomplice in the murder of a Fayette County teen has entered a guilty plea.

Steven Lawson and Jaleesa Bass were arrested in Georgia in December of 2020, after State Police found the body of Azareyiah Mitchell, 17, out of the state.

Lawson was charged with First Degree Murder, Concealment of a Dead Body, and Conspiracy to Conceal a Dead Body. While Lawson is still awaiting trial, Bass pleaded guilty on Friday to Accessory After the Fact of Murder, Concealment of a Dead Body, and Conspiracy to Conceal a Dead Body.

Bass faces up to 15 years in prison at sentencing.

