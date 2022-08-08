Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save him from euthanasia

The Seattle Mariners took action to remind fans that all good doggies need homes. (Source: CNN/WLS/KIRO/THE SEATTLE MARINERS/@MARINERPUP)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SEATTLE (CNN) - The Seattle Mariners have a new team member and an unofficial mascot.

Meet Tucker, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix who the Mariners saved from euthanasia.

The team wanted to remind Seattle baseball fans that there is a huge population of animals who need forever homes.

Tucker will not double as a bat boy or be used to retrieve foul balls, but he is up for snuggling with fans and his new teammates.

