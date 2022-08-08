Rain chances rise as we head into the middle of the week

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible today, but the majority of the region should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Any storms that do develop this afternoon could produce heavy rainfall which may result in some very localized flooding issues. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s this afternoon.

Isolated showers and storms are possible this evening, but we’ll dry up overnight with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be mild with lows in the 60s for most.

A better chance of rain and storms returns to the region tomorrow as a cold front approaches our area. Some localized flooding is possible again tomorrow with any heavy thunderstorms that develop. Highs will be in the 80s for most.

More widespread rain and storms move in on Wednesday as a cold front swings through. Some storms could produce torrential downpours which may lead to some localized flooding once again. Highs will be cooler in the 70s for most.

Some leftover showers are possible on Thursday morning, otherwise we’ll dry up as we head into the end of the week. Temperatures will be below average for a change with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

