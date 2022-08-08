Rain chances gradually rise over the next few days

Weak high pressure will keep us free from wide-spread rain tonight and tomorrow, but hit-or-miss showers and storms will still be occasionally possible thanks to the daytime heat and humidity.

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

The rest of this evening looks warm and muggy, with the chance of a few isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather does not look likely, but locally heavy rain could fall out of a few storms, especially before sundown. After sunset, we stay pretty quiet overnight. Lows temps will fall into the 60s with patchy clouds and fog around.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday will bring warm & muggy conditions again, with highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s for most. We’ll see a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances will increase a bit Tuesday night as a cold front approaches from the west.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

While severe storms chances are still looking nil for this time period- locally heavy rainfall could still lead to localized flooding issues. Tuesday night will otherwise feature increasing clouds, occasional fog, and low temps in the 60s.

FRONT MOVES IN MIDWEEK (WVVA WEATHER)

The cold front will then move in Wednesday, bringing the chance of wider-spread rain back to the area. We’ll be unsettled Wednesday through early Thursday AM, with rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Again, heavy rainfall in spots and localized flooding issues will be the main threats through this time period.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

The front should bring about a REFRESHING CHANGE by the end of the work week...stay tuned!

MUGGY METER (WVVA WEATHER)

