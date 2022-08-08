Police: Anne Heche under investigation for DUI and hit-and-run after crash

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(Gray News) – Actor Anne Heche is being investigated for misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run after crashing her car into a house in Los Angeles last week, according to police.

The woman who lived in the house was inside when the car came crashing through the walls, apparently coming to a stop just feet from her.

She and her family are OK, but the house was destroyed. Friends and neighbors have started a GoFundMe to help them rebuild.

Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.
As for Heche, investigators are waiting on the results of blood work done after the crash.

She’s still in the hospital and is in critical condition, a new spokesperson for Heche told CNN on Monday, adding that Heche has been in critical condition since the accident, and that a previous representative for Heche had inaccurately said she was in stable condition.

The new spokesperson told CNN that Heche has not been able to meet with investigators because of her injuries.

Hours before the accident, Heche posted a podcast in which she referenced drinking vodka and wine because she was having a bad day, though it’s unclear when the podcast was recorded. The podcast has since been taken down.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

