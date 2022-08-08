Parents borrowing more money to help students with college costs

Expert cautions parents against shortchanging retirement funds
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The most recent study by NerdWallet found parents are borrowing an average of $11,000 for their student’s college education. Parent Plus Loans at public four-year universities grew to 12% in 2016 up from 7% 20 years earlier.

Elizabeth Renter, a data analyst with NerdWallet, explained parents are sometimes foregoing their long-term financial goals to help their children with college costs. 

“We found that more than one fourth of parents who have taken out these kinds of loans say it’s affected their retirement plans,” Renter said. “So, at NerdWallet, we recommend that parents think long and hard about taking out loans to help their students go to college.”

Renter said it is vital to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) each year. FAFSA qualifies you for federal grants, loans and any potential aid available in many states and opens on October 1.

Another way to get funding, suggested Renter, is to explore federal work study options.  She added that you should always tap federal student loans before turning to private or parent plus loans.

Renter pointed out that as a parent you are far closer to retirement than your students are, so in the end they might be the better ones to shoulder that debt.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
150 inmates and multiple Correctional Officers have signed on to be part of a federal lawsuit...
Attorneys to file federal suit on behalf of 150 inmates over conditions at Southern Regional Jail
A woman charged as an accomplice in the murder of a Fayette County teen has entered a guilty...
Woman accused of covering up Fayette County teen’s murder enters guilty plea
Woodrow Wilson Football
Woodrow Wilson enters the new season as a united team

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate
FILE PHOTO - A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture in her back...
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landing
The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel...
1 dead after US Coast Guard, boat collide in Puerto Rico
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Killings send fear rippling through US Islamic communities
FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by the Moab Police Department,...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her