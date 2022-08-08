2 killed, 4 wounded after argument at Atlanta park

Police are seen investigating after a shooting at Atlanta's Dunbar Park on Sunday.
Police are seen investigating after a shooting at Atlanta's Dunbar Park on Sunday.(Source: WSB/CNN)
By Miles Montgomery and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a mass shooting at Atlanta’s Dunbar Park on Sunday.

According to officials, a second person has died after being shot at Dunbar Park in southwest Atlanta.

Rashad Rogers, 31, died at Grady Hospital immediately after the shooting. April Sparks, 33, was identified as the second person who died.

Four other people were wounded, including a 6-year-old, and were hospitalized.

Deputies responded to the park in southwest Atlanta on Sunday evening to a call of a person shot. Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said they arrived to find multiple people shot.

The shooting of six during a ballgame at an Atlanta park leaves a man dead and a 6-year-old in critical condition. (Source: ATLANTA POLICE DEPT./FACEBOOK/CNN)

Investigators said they believe there was “some type of dispute” that occurred, WGCL reported.

“There was some type of baseball-softball game going on at the park. There was an argument that ensued, and the next thing you know, there was an exchange in gunfire,” Hampton said.

Hampton said a male in his 30s was rushed to Grady Hospital, where he died.

A 6-year-old child among those injured was rushed to Egleston Hospital. There is no official word on the current extent of the victims’ injuries.

Hampton urged citizens to “find a way to resolve conflict without weapons.”

“We can’t control the actions of others. We hate the actions of a small percentage of people to ruin,” he said.

Authorities urge anyone who was at Dunbar Park or knows any information regarding this shooting to call Crime Stoppers.

This marks the third reported fatal shooting in Atlanta in a three-hour span.

Police are investigating after they say a 4-year-old girl was shot and killed in the backseat of a car on the interstate Sunday evening, and a man has died after being shot in the Bankhead neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

