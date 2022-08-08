National average price of gas expected to dip under $4

According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down...
According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down 68.7 cents from a month ago.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The nation’s average price of gas continues to fall for the eighth week in a row and is expected to dip just below $4 Monday.

According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down 68.7 cents from a month ago.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, 100,000 stations will be at $3.99 or less,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said in a statement.

De Haan also said there are nearly a dozen of stations in low-priced states that have gas for under $2.99 a gallon.

“While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption,” De Haan added.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
150 inmates and multiple Correctional Officers have signed on to be part of a federal lawsuit...
Attorneys to file federal suit on behalf of 150 inmates over conditions at Southern Regional Jail
School is set to start on Aug. 23rd in Monroe County.
New K-8 Peterstown School holds ribbon cutting
CD salon's owner said she will offer a week of back-to-school haircuts for students, and...
New Richlands salon to offer free back-to-school haircuts

Latest News

The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Nuclear plant in Ukraine is shelled; Rising dangers feared
FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department,...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her
Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.
4-year-old dead after finding loaded gun in car’s backseat, police say
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Travis McMichael, man who shot Ahmaud Arbery, gets life sentence for hate crime
President Joe Biden gaggles with reporters at Dover AFB, Delaware, on Monday as he makes his...
Biden joins governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky