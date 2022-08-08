Mine rescue squads train and compete in Blacksburg

By Alivia Colon
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WVVA) - Last week, the Virginia Mining Institute held its annual mine rescue and safety competition, bringing 8 teams across the region together to test their problem solving and teamwork skills.

Officials said the goal was to prepare mine rescue squads for any situation that could happen in a mine. The competition also served as official training, as each rescue squad is required to partake in at least two events per year.

These teams are the first responders in a real-life situation, so building a solid foundation on trust and teamwork is the key to success. The teams are currently on their way to compete in the national championships, which are currently underway in Lexington, Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
150 inmates and multiple Correctional Officers have signed on to be part of a federal lawsuit...
Attorneys to file federal suit on behalf of 150 inmates over conditions at Southern Regional Jail
A woman charged as an accomplice in the murder of a Fayette County teen has entered a guilty...
Woman accused of covering up Fayette County teen’s murder enters guilty plea
Woodrow Wilson Football
Woodrow Wilson enters the new season as a united team

Latest News

Professional dirt-bike champion comes to the Kairos Wilderness Resort in Glen Lyn
Kairos Wilderness Resort hosts professional hard enduro rider
Kairos Wilderness Resort hosts professional hard enduro rider
Kairos Wilderness Resort hosts professional hard enduro rider
Leonard Dale Varner Jr. is set to serve at least 20 years in prison before being eligible for...
Former Fayette Co. teacher sentenced for felony sexual assault
Mine rescue squads train and compete in Blacksburg
Mine rescue squads train and compete in Blacksburg