Mine rescue squads train and compete in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WVVA) - Last week, the Virginia Mining Institute held its annual mine rescue and safety competition, bringing 8 teams across the region together to test their problem solving and teamwork skills.

Officials said the goal was to prepare mine rescue squads for any situation that could happen in a mine. The competition also served as official training, as each rescue squad is required to partake in at least two events per year.

These teams are the first responders in a real-life situation, so building a solid foundation on trust and teamwork is the key to success. The teams are currently on their way to compete in the national championships, which are currently underway in Lexington, Kentucky.

