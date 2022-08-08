Man caught trying to break into same car twice in one morning, police say

Andrew Thomas is facing charges of burglary from a vehicle and possession of marijuana.(Tulsa Police Department)
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Tulsa was caught trying to break into the same car twice in one morning, police said.

The Tulsa Police Department arrested Andrew Thomas on Wednesday.

Police said they received a call around 1:15 a.m. about a man, later identified as Thomas, trying to break into a vehicle at an apartment complex.

Though unsuccessful, Thomas caused damage to the car’s door before taking off, police said.

Just over three hours later, Tulsa officers were called out to the same location for a report of Thomas trying to break into the same car again. This time, police said they found Thomas inside the vehicle and took him into custody.

Thomas is facing charges of burglary from a vehicle and possession of marijuana. Police said he is a convicted felon.

According to jail records, his bond was set at $4,250, and he is expected in court Tuesday.

