‘Magnum, P.I.’ actor Roger E. Mosley dies at 83

Actor Roger E. Mosley was best known for playing helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin on the...
Actor Roger E. Mosley was best known for playing helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin on the hit 80s TV show “Magnum, P.I.” He was also Coach Ricketts on “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.”(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Roger E. Mosley is dead at age 83 after being injured in a car crash, according to his daughter.

He was best known for playing helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin on the hit 80s TV show “Magnum, P.I.” He was also Coach Ricketts on “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.”

Mosley’s daughter says he was in a car crash last week that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down and in critical condition.

“We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all,” she said in a Facebook post.

Mosley also appeared on “Sanford and Son,” “The Love Boat,” “Kojak,” “The Rockford Files,” “Starsky and Hutch” and dozens of other TV series.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
150 inmates and multiple Correctional Officers have signed on to be part of a federal lawsuit...
Attorneys to file federal suit on behalf of 150 inmates over conditions at Southern Regional Jail
School is set to start on Aug. 23rd in Monroe County.
New K-8 Peterstown School holds ribbon cutting
CD salon's owner said she will offer a week of back-to-school haircuts for students, and...
New Richlands salon to offer free back-to-school haircuts

Latest News

The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Nuclear plant in Ukraine is shelled; Rising dangers feared
FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department,...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her
Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.
4-year-old dead after finding loaded gun in car’s backseat, police say
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Travis McMichael, man who shot Ahmaud Arbery, gets life sentence for hate crime
President Joe Biden gaggles with reporters at Dover AFB, Delaware, on Monday as he makes his...
Biden joins governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky