Kairos Wilderness Resort hosts professional hard enduro rider

By Alivia Colon
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Glenn Lyn, Va. (WVVA) - Graham Jarvis paid a visit to the Kairos Resort this past weekend to train for one of the biggest competitions this year in off-road sports- Tennessee Knockout.

The resort makes the perfect wilderness getaway for any outdoor lover, and with over 1500 acres and nearly 100 miles in off-roading tracks, it’s begun to garner a lot of attention both along the entire east coast and internationally.

The English dirtbiking star took time to train for himself, along with locals in the area who wanted to improve their skills. One co-owner said he is happy to see how well the trail system has taken off, and is honored to have professionals train at the resort.

Tennessee Knockout will be held this upcoming Saturday, August 13th.

