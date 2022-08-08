Black lung funding included in Senate-passed climate, health, and tax reform bill


After a marathon session of voting in Washington, D.C., the Senate passed a sweeping climate,...
After a marathon session of voting in Washington, D.C., the Senate passed a sweeping climate, health, and tax reform bill on Sunday. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, played a major role in the compromise being referred to as the “Inflation Reduction Act.’(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - After a marathon session of voting in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Senate passed a sweeping climate, health, and tax reform bill on Sunday. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, played a major role in the compromise being called the “Inflation Reduction Act.’

Among provisions included in the bill is a long-term funding solution for the federal Black Lung Fund.

Sam Petsonk, a public interest attorney who fights for miners to receive the benefit, said the funding had been in jeopardy up until Sunday after Congress allowed a coal company excise tax to expire last January. It was included in Sunday’s Senate-passed bill.

“This change ensures there’s enough money to pay medical benefits for miners forever.”

Petsonk said it is the coal company’s responsibility to pay for black lung treatment while still in operation. But once these coal companies go bankrupt or cease operations, the Black Lung Fund is there to continue providing the benefit for medical treatment.

Petsonk is calling the bill a win for the 8,000-10,000 West Virginia miners who rely on the funding.

“It’s the first time in my lifetime that America has adopted a comprehensive industrial policy investing in American power and the American people.”

The measure passed in the Senate through a fast-track process known as reconciliation. It still has go back to the U.S. House of Representatives, but is widely expected to pass.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
150 inmates and multiple Correctional Officers have signed on to be part of a federal lawsuit...
Attorneys to file federal suit on behalf of 150 inmates over conditions at Southern Regional Jail
A woman charged as an accomplice in the murder of a Fayette County teen has entered a guilty...
Woman accused of covering up Fayette County teen’s murder enters guilty plea
Woodrow Wilson Football
Woodrow Wilson enters the new season as a united team

Latest News

Professional dirt-bike champion comes to the Kairos Wilderness Resort in Glen Lyn
Kairos Wilderness Resort hosts professional hard enduro rider
Mine rescuers competed in Blacksburg in a rescue and safety competition.
Mine rescue squads train and compete in Blacksburg
Kairos Wilderness Resort hosts professional hard enduro rider
Kairos Wilderness Resort hosts professional hard enduro rider
Leonard Dale Varner Jr. is set to serve at least 20 years in prison before being eligible for...
Former Fayette Co. teacher sentenced for felony sexual assault
Mine rescue squads train and compete in Blacksburg
Mine rescue squads train and compete in Blacksburg