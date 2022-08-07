Second annual “Ride 4 Ivy” fundraiser takes off in Bluefield, W.Va.

"Ride 4 Ivy" began Saturday morning at Bluefield's Cole Harley Davidson dealership.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - “Ride 4 Ivy” returned to Bluefield, W.Va. on Saturday for its second year of fundraising.

The event began at Bluefield’s Cole Harley Davidson dealership, with bikers donating $25 a piece to join in on the ride. Organizers said the money raised will go directly to the family of Ivy Gaines, a child born with Spina bifida.

“They’ve got a lot of expenses with their baby,” said David Orander. “They’ve got several surgeries probably still to go. It’s a good thing to give back.”

Bikers hit the road around 11 a.m., and rode around East River Mountain and the Back of the Dragon. Raffles and other donation options were available for attendees as well.

