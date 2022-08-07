New Richlands salon to offer free back-to-school haircuts

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - CD Salon is Richlands’ first new business to open following a $5,000 grant from the town’s “Pop-Up Richlands” initiative. Less than a month after the salon’s grand opening, owner Carly Dula said she is already looking to give back to the community.

In doing so -- CD Salon offers free haircuts to law enforcement officers year-round. That’s along with five days of free back-to-school haircuts for students, beginning on Monday, Aug. 8th.

“I know it’s hard for some people to get out and get those haircuts, and sometimes people forget about it. Or they’re just overwhelmed with their pencils, book bags, crayons, glue, all that and you just don’t think about a haircut,” said Dula.

CD Salon CD Salon is located at 1205 Front St. in Richlands. You can learn more at the Salon’s Facebook page.

