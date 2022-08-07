Isolated showers and thunderstorms though the evening, with more rain on the way.

Temps overnight will be in the mid 60s.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The end of the week brought about some sunny mornings! We will continue to see partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with a chance for a pop-up thunderstorm. These storms will continue until the evening, and we could see some pockets of heavy rainfall.

Showers will be hit or miss through the evening hours
Showers will be hit or miss through the evening hours(WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight tonight we’ll stay mostly dry. Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60s with some patchy fog possible through the early morning hours.

We look to stay dry though the evening with some fog developing overnight
We look to stay dry though the evening with some fog developing overnight(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will be a little dry to start once again. Temperatures will be in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Rain will begin to move in after lunchtime. The storms will be a lot more scattered in nature but could still have some heavy rainfall. Temps will hover around the 80-degree mark.

Things will start off dry in the morning, but we could see some rain after lunchtime
Things will start off dry in the morning, but we could see some rain after lunchtime(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead, we’re going to hold on to a chance of rain right up until the middle of the week. Thursday we could see some showers to start off the day, but things look to dry up by the afternoon. After Thursday we look to stay relatively dry through the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

150 inmates and multiple Correctional Officers have signed on to be part of a federal lawsuit...
Attorneys to file federal suit on behalf of 150 inmates over conditions at Southern Regional Jail
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Barrel Bowl
Barrel Bowl surpasses $100K in donations to McDowell County
School is set to start on Aug. 23rd in Monroe County.
New K-8 Peterstown School holds ribbon cutting
CNN reports that CDC may ease COVID recommendations
Medical experts, local community react to possibility of CDC lessening COVID-19 guidance

Latest News

WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Dry in the morning, but wet in the afternoon
A few pop-up showers tonight will lead into more rain tomorrow afternoon.
Full video forecast (8-5-2022)
Full video forecast (8-5-2022)