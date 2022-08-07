Isolated showers and thunderstorms though the evening, with more rain on the way.

The end of the week brought about some sunny mornings! We will continue to see partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with a chance for a pop-up thunderstorm. These storms will continue until the evening, and we could see some pockets of heavy rainfall.

Showers will be hit or miss through the evening hours (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight tonight we’ll stay mostly dry. Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60s with some patchy fog possible through the early morning hours.

We look to stay dry though the evening with some fog developing overnight (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will be a little dry to start once again. Temperatures will be in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Rain will begin to move in after lunchtime. The storms will be a lot more scattered in nature but could still have some heavy rainfall. Temps will hover around the 80-degree mark.

Things will start off dry in the morning, but we could see some rain after lunchtime (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead, we’re going to hold on to a chance of rain right up until the middle of the week. Thursday we could see some showers to start off the day, but things look to dry up by the afternoon. After Thursday we look to stay relatively dry through the end of the week.

