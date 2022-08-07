Bramwell’s Honeycomb Cafe celebrates one year of operation

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Throughout August, Bramwell’s Honeycomb Cafe is set to offer a range of discounts in celebration of its one-year anniversary.

Deals include a free regular coffee or tea from Aug. 11th through the 14th, along with pizza night Aug. 13th set to offer customers a celebration cake and gift with every order among others.

According to the cafe’s chef however, her chance-encounter in 2019 with the shop’s now-owner Jessica Rush led to her and Rush’s families decision to move to Bramwell and open up shop.

“They just kind of ran into me. Another gentleman in their group, he asked me what was going on, and about two and a half, three hours later of talking, next thing I know I’m moving to West Virginia and we’re starting a business,” said Heather Bennett.

Bennett, along with her and Rush’s husbands are all military veterans -- part of the immediate connection upon that first meeting.

After just a year in town as well, Rush and Bennett said they hope to pursue more ventures in the future.

“We have other projects that we have in the area that we’re working on, like I said with our other business partners that are a little longer term,” said Rush. “This kind of gave us our start to get into the community and then we’ll go from there.”

You can learn more about Honeycomb Cafe and its offerings on the its Facebook page.

