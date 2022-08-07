9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati police are investigating a mass shooting in the city’s Over-the-Rhine (OTR) district early Sunday morning.

Nine people were injured when gunfire rang out around 1:38 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar at 13th and Main Streets.

During a press conference Sunday, Lt. Col. Mike John with Cincinnati police said that the victims are eight men and one woman between the ages of 23 and 47.

“This has no place in our city, period. The gun violence we are seeing in our communities cannot and will not persist. We will continue to work hard to prevent gun violence in the future,” Mayor Aftab Pureval said.

Officers say they are searching for at least two suspects who had firearms and exchanged gunfire near the intersection of Main and Woodward streets.

“I am calling for personal accountability in this city,” Councilmember Scotty Johnson said during the press conference. “We want everybody to have a good time and enjoy our city. We want everybody to come downtown and have a good time, but personal accountability has to trump these ridiculous, outlandish beefs that are going on in our city.”

Johnson added: “If you see something, say something. It is not snitching.”

Cincinnati police say District One officers and officers assigned to the Civil Disturbance Response Team (CDRT) responded to the area to clear a large disorderly crowd from the street when a fight broke out between two groups of people.

“Seen people running and it was just melee. Chaos. I actually saw the cops running down the street trying to find the guy who they were looking for,” a witness said.

John says an officer fired one shot at the suspect as that person ran east toward Sycamore Street. It’s not known if the officer’s bullet struck the suspect.

“Members of a civil disturbance response team (CDRT), including the officer who fired at the shooter, did a tremendous job controlling the chaotic and dangerous scene this morning,” said Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 69 President Dan Hils.

Police say that officers were able to act immediately early Sunday morning because they have increased the amount of police presence in OTR due to the large crowds within the last month.

The nine people injured were treated at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. They have since been released, according to UC Health Spokesperson Health Smith.

Police say they only have a vague description of one of the suspects wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants.

There was another shooting Sunday morning in the Central Business District (CBD) and police say at least two people were injured.

Pureval says that the shootings in OTR and CBD are not related.

“Today’s events are completely and totally unacceptable. The use of guns to solve disputes cannot be a normal part of our culture,” Pureval said.

Police are asking witnesses and anyone with video of the shooting to please contact them as they continue their investigation.

