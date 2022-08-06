New K-8 Peterstown School holds ribbon cutting

PETERSTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - K-8 students in Peterstown are set to have a new schoolhouse for the 2022-23 school year. On Friday school and state leaders, including Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.), attended the new Peterstown School’s ribbon cutting ceremony.

According to Superintendent Joetta Basile, work on the project first began eight years ago in 2014. Parents on Friday said the new building is Peterstown’s first in more than 50 years.

“We haven’t received a new facility since the ‘60s of any kind on this end of the county,” said Megan Rains, a parent of future Peterstown School students.

Upon seeing their first glimpse inside the new facility, many parents were left in awe.

“I think that this is an absolute blessing for the community,” said Whitney Robinson, parent. “It’s absolutely gorgeous.”

“You walk through those doors for the first time,” said Rains. “I was like ‘this is amazing!’”

During the near decade-long planning and construction process, leaders said the goal of community remained front-and-center.

“It’s important for the community to have a role in this project,” said Greg Martin of Williamson Shriver Architects. “Because this has been a long time coming.”

Williamson Shriver Architects, based in Charleston, was behind the new school’s architectural work. One such community-centered aspect of the new building are locally-sourced stone columns.

Monroe County’s first day of school is set for Aug. 23rd.

