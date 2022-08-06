Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with ‘bot’ info

Elon Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter,...
Elon Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal.(Source: The Babylon Bee/YouTube/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Elon Musk said Saturday his planned $44 billion takeover of Twitter should move forward if the company can confirm some details about how it measures whether user accounts are ‘spam bots’ or real people.

The billionaire and Tesla CEO has been trying to back out of his April agreement to buy the social media company, leading Twitter to sue him last month to complete the acquisition. Musk countersued, accusing Twitter of misleading his team about the true size of its user base and other problems he said amounted to fraud and breach of contract.

Both sides are headed toward an October trial in a Delaware court.

“If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms,” Musk tweeted early Saturday. “However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not.”

Musk, who has more than 100 million Twitter followers, went on to challenge Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a “public debate about the Twitter bot percentage.”

Twitter declined comment Saturday. The company has repeatedly disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission an estimate that fewer than 5% of user accounts are fake or spam, with a disclaimer that it could be higher. Musk waived his right to further due diligence when he signed the April merger agreement.

Twitter has argued in court that Musk is deliberately trying to tank the deal and using the bot question as an excuse because market conditions have deteriorated and the acquisition no longer serves his interests. In a court filing Thursday, it describes his counterclaims as an imagined story “contradicted by the evidence and common sense.”

“Musk invents representations Twitter never made and then tries to wield, selectively, the extensive confidential data Twitter provided him to conjure a breach of those purported representations,” company attorneys wrote.

While Musk has tried to keep the focus on bot disclosures, Twitter’s legal team has been digging for information about a host of tech investors and entrepreneurs connected to Musk in a wide-ranging subpoena that could net some of their private communications with the Tesla CEO.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

150 inmates and multiple Correctional Officers have signed on to be part of a federal lawsuit...
Attorneys to file federal suit on behalf of 150 inmates over conditions at Southern Regional Jail
Barrel Bowl
Barrel Bowl surpasses $100K in donations to McDowell County
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
School is set to start on Aug. 23rd in Monroe County.
New K-8 Peterstown School holds ribbon cutting
CNN reports that CDC may ease COVID recommendations
Medical experts, local community react to possibility of CDC lessening COVID-19 guidance

Latest News

Ukraine is a major global grain supplier but the war blocked most exports. An international...
Shift in war’s front seen as ships cleared to leave Ukraine
In a speech before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Inflation...
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK
One of the victims says the suspects grabbed her, her brother, her mom and her mom’s boyfriend....
Family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as deputies
The victims say the suspects zip-tied their hands behind their backs and held them at gunpoint...
'A very scary incident': Family says robbers posing as deputies invaded home
The declaration will help free up money and other resources to fight the virus that has...
Health Minute: Monkeypox declared public health emergency in US