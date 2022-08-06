Greenbrier caricature artist surprises the Morning Crew - Thank you, Jody!

See the video and images below.
By Joshua Bolden, Christina Kass and Collin Rogers
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The ‘WVVA Early Today’ and ‘WVVA Today’ would like to take a moment to thank a Greenbrier County caricature artist, Jody Wilber for surprising the team with these sketches.

Jody brought our morning lightheartness, banter and jokes to life through drawings of Collin Rogers, Christina Kass, Joshua Bolden and of course, ’William the Weather Wallaby.’

Earlier this week he sent us these sketches.

From the bottom of our hearts thank you, Jody and all the viewers who have sent letters, cards, or just had a kind word to share--thank you.

Our 2 1/2 juggernaut of a show exists because each of you invite us into your homes every Monday thru Friday.

Click here to see more of Jody’s work!

Watch WVVA Today from 5 -7 AM on Channel 6 and online.

Watch WVVA @ Noon on Channel 6 and online.

Follow the @WVVANews instagram for news and some being the scenes fun.

