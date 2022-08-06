Former police officer facing several charges in series of on-duty sexual assaults

Authorities say J. DeShawn Torrence, a former Sanger police officer, has been charged with...
Authorities say J. DeShawn Torrence, a former Sanger police officer, has been charged with sexually assaulting multiple victims while on duty.(Fresno County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (Gray News) - A former police officer in Fresno County is facing federal charges after authorities said he sexually assaulted four women while on active duty.

According to the Department of Justice, a federal grand jury returned a 10-count indictment in charging 38-year-old J. DeShawn Torrence, a former Sanger Police Department officer, with depriving the women of their constitutional rights under the color of law.

According to the indictment, on multiple occasions from August 2017 to June 2021, Torrence engaged in nonconsensual sexual conduct that ranged from directing a victim to remove her clothing without a legitimate law enforcement purpose to forcing his victims to engage in sex acts.

Authorities said four of the charged counts carry a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. One count carries a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years. The remaining five counts each carry a maximum statutory penalty of one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

The Justice Department reports the Sanger Police Department no longer employs Torrence, and any sentence given would be determined at the court’s discretion.

Officials said the FBI Sacramento Field Office is investigating the case with assistance from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this case to contact the FBI at 916-746-7000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

150 inmates and multiple Correctional Officers have signed on to be part of a federal lawsuit...
Attorneys to file federal suit on behalf of 150 inmates over conditions at Southern Regional Jail
Barrel Bowl
Barrel Bowl surpasses $100K in donations to McDowell County
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
School is set to start on Aug. 23rd in Monroe County.
New K-8 Peterstown School holds ribbon cutting
CNN reports that CDC may ease COVID recommendations
Medical experts, local community react to possibility of CDC lessening COVID-19 guidance

Latest News

Ukraine is a major global grain supplier but the war blocked most exports. An international...
Shift in war’s front seen as ships cleared to leave Ukraine
In a speech before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Inflation...
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK
One of the victims says the suspects grabbed her, her brother, her mom and her mom’s boyfriend....
Family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as deputies
The victims say the suspects zip-tied their hands behind their backs and held them at gunpoint...
'A very scary incident': Family says robbers posing as deputies invaded home
The declaration will help free up money and other resources to fight the virus that has...
Health Minute: Monkeypox declared public health emergency in US