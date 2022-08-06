A few pop-up showers tonight will lead into more rain tomorrow afternoon.

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
A Flood Watch remains in effect for western counties in our area until Sunday at 10 PM.

Overnight tonight things will be a little on the dry side, but we still could see some showers and thunderstorms throughout the evening. Pockets of heavy rainfall remain possible tonight.

Tomorrow things will be dry in the morning, but after lunch time things could start to get wet as we see more thunderstorms develop in the afternoon.

Looking ahead though the rest of the week things will remain unsettled until Friday. After that we look to dry up in a big way with temperatures in the mid 70s and sunny skies!

