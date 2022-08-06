Back to School backpack giveaway held in Bluefield, Va.

Saturday's giveaway was held at Jack Asbury Sq. in Bluefield, Va.
Saturday's giveaway was held at Jack Asbury Sq. in Bluefield, Va.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, Va.’s Jack Asbury Square hosted a “Back To School Bash” on Saturday, led by Pastor Levi Turner of Bluefield’s Calvary Hill Church.

“We can get help among each other,” said Turner. “And we can be strengthened no matter what’s the chaos in the political world. We know that we have strength in one another. We’re going to make it through.”

Along with free backpacks, the event offered food and games geared toward a younger audience as well.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

