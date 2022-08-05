Woman who finally retired at 100 celebrates 107th birthday

A woman from Cape Girardeau celebrated her 107th birthday.
By Carly O'Keefe and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) – Velma Finger, known to her friends as Sally, worked as a manager at her housing complex until she was 100 years old.

She hasn’t slowed down since and recently celebrated her 107th birthday with family and friends.

“Some people dread old age, but I think it’s what you make of it yourself,” Finger told KFVS.

On the day she was born in 1915, Finger said her dad hopped on a horse to get the doctor to deliver her, Woodrow Wilson was president and women couldn’t yet vote.

She’s seen a lot of changes in the century-plus she’s been alive, including the widespread use of automobiles, electricity and computers.

Finger said she doesn’t have any real secret to longevity, but she did say she ate a lot of vegetables with olive oil and peanuts, and she gave up meat for several years.

She said she keeps her mind sharp by doing crossword puzzles and reading. She also credits exercise and her love of the game of golf, walking the course in the fresh open air, for her incredibly long life.

Looking back, Finger said she’s most proud of her family.

“I am proud of my granddaughter and my great-grandchildren,” she said. “They’re good kids. I feel, that when I leave this world, I will leave it a better place for my children and grandchildren.”

