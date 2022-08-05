Showers and storms stick around into the weekend

AN AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY will include portions of Mercer, Tazewell, and Bland counties until 1 AM Saturday.

CURRENT ADVISORIES (WVVA WEATHER)

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Pocahontas, Fayette, Raleigh, McDowell, Wyoming, and Buchanan counties until 10 PM SUNDAY 8-7-2022.

FLOOD WATCH (WVVA WEATHER)

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Weak low-pressure systems will keep us company over the next few days, meaning we’ll see on and off rounds of showers and thunderstorms well into the weekend.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, we look muggy and warm, with hit-and-miss rain. Lows will fall into the 60s and areas of fog are likely at times as well. Especially through sundown, a few storms could become strong to severe, with gusty winds. The main concern, however, will be locally heavy rainfall and localized flooding issues.

SATURDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly again during the heat of the day in the afternoon and early evening. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s-low 80s. Severe storms are not looking all that likely, but torrential rainfall (at least locally) will remain a possibility, as will localized high water issues. Stay weather aware!

FUTURECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will be on and off into Sunday and Monday as well, and temps will hover through early next week in the upper 70s-low 80s. Flooding will remain the top weather concern into the first half of next week.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Another front will bring wider-spread rain by midweek, but we finally might get a break from the downpours and humidity by next weekend...STAY TUNED!

