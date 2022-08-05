Sam Gooden, founding member of The Impressions, has died

Sam Gooden, the founding member of The Impressions, has died at the age of 87.
Sam Gooden, the founding member of The Impressions, has died at the age of 87.(Ann Heisenfelt/AP)
By Kristin M. Hall
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Sam Gooden, one of the original members of the Chicago soul group The Impressions and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has died. He was 87.

His daughter, Gina Griffin, said Gooden died Thursday, a month shy of his 88th birthday, in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, surrounded by his family. His death was first reported by WRCB-TV in Chattanooga.

The Impressions formed in the 1950s after Gooden and brothers Richard and Arthur Brooks met Curtis Mayfield and Jerry Butler in Chicago. Butler sang baritone lead on their breakthrough record in 1958, the classic ballad “For Your Precious Love,” although many of their hits featured Mayfield’s tenor, with Gooden singing bass behind him.

The Impressions remained a top group in the 1960s, known for their gospel-styled harmonies and socially conscious songs. Mayfield helped write many of their hits, including the widely covered “People Get Ready,” along with “Gypsy Woman,” “Keep on Pushing,” “It’s All Right” and “We’re A Winner.” They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991. Seven years later, “People Get Ready” was voted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Mayfield left the group in 1970 for a solo career, although he continued to write and help produce for The Impressions. Gooden and fellow Chattanoogan Fred Cash continued to sing as The Impressions along with other lead singers, including Leroy Hutson. They toured until 2018.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

150 inmates and multiple Correctional Officers have signed on to be part of a federal lawsuit...
Attorneys to file federal suit on behalf of 150 inmates over conditions at Southern Regional Jail
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
The Greenbrier County Animal Shelter is in desperate need of adoptions.
Greenbrier County Animal Shelter at critical capacity
Barrel Bowl
Barrel Bowl surpasses $100K in donations to McDowell County
Shady Spring Football
Shady Spring brings size and youth coming off playoff run

Latest News

Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Choco Taco may make a return, Klondike says
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5,...
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems’ drug price controls
Authorities in Ohio are searching for 39-year-old Stephen Marlow in connection to a fatal...
4 killed in Ohio; man called ‘armed and dangerous’ sought
Members of the Dnipro-1 regiment carry logs to fortify their position near Sloviansk, Donetsk...
Russian forces begin assault on two eastern Ukraine cities
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car