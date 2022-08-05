Memphis man accused of masturbating on bus

A man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure for masturbating on multiple locations on...
A man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure for masturbating on multiple locations on the MATA bus in Memphis, police said.(Shelby County)
By Christopher Cheatham and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis man was arrested for indecent exposure after masturbating on a MATA bus, police said.

Memphis police said the incident occurred on July 25, around 12:25 p.m., when officers responded to a call about a male suspect masturbating on a MATA bus.

The bus driver stated the man approached her to advise that he missed his stop, and asked if it was OK to ride around until he was back at his stop.

The driver noticed while talking with the man, through the bus window, that the man’s pants were down.

She said when she turned around, she noticed the man masturbating.

The victim was shown photos of the suspect and identified Perry Williams.

Investigators reviewed the surveillance footage of the incident and said they found Williams was masturbating in several locations on the bus, while talking to the driver.

