Medical experts, local community react to possibility of CDC lessening COVID-19 guidance

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A report from CNN earlier this week says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may be easing its COVID-19 guidance.

WVVA spoke to several residents in the Beckley-Raleigh County area who shared their opinion.

“I think it would be a great idea to do away with the masks and the social distancing,” said Margaret Lambert. “We can hug our friends and all that. I just think it would be great to do away with them.”

“Honestly, I agree with getting rid of them,” added Adam Morgan. “I don’t really see- it’s more of a hindrance on society to me, you know?”

The new plan would not dissolve all traces of social distancing, but it would do away with any six feet recommendations and reduce quarantine times for those exposed. The CDC is also expected to ease requirements for schools, eliminating regular screening tests.

While this idea may create a renewed sense of normalcy, public health leaders continue to urge vigilance.

Bonnie Allen, Administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, says people should not throw caution to the wind solely based on these potential changes.

“My only concern is reminding people it hasn’t gone away, so certain precautions are a good thing. I think this will be a good thing, at least for a lot of people. I just want to remind people to still be cautious.”

“I think the CDC is in a very challenging position with balancing the public health guidance, which, you know, would be different than perhaps the facilitation of relaxing some guidelines to allow more gathering and more togetherness,” shared West Virginia COVID Czar and West Virginia University’s Chief Health Officer Dr. Clay Marsh.

“So I do think there’s some conflict between those two elements at this point.”

CNN says their information comes from sources who are familiar with the new plan. They are expecting word of any changes as early as this week.

The CDC has yet to confirm or deny any decision on the matter.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.